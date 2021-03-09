EFCC Arrests 25 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Lagos

The Lagos Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 25 suspects for their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He listed the suspects to include Ibrahim Olatunji, Kelechi David, Olutayo Oluwapelumi, Abiola Gideon, Adesuyi Adeyika, Wano Ahmed, Imoukhuede Peter, and Ige Oluwatobi.

Others are Durodola Tolulope, Makanjuola Elijah, Emmanuel Enyiema, Oguniran Boluwatife, Onikosi Idris, and Abdulateef Oriyomi.

Also arrested by the anti-graft agency are Ogbere Ojulari, Abdulwaliu Adeyemi, Emmanuel Ezeh, John Bagbale, Moses Tarh, Emmanuel Okpe, Murtala Oyinlola, Ayomide Semiu, Adebayo Adetola, Covenant Eze, and Emmanuel Okwor.

They were arrested during an operation by operatives of the EFCC in the early hours of March 9 at a Hotel on Governor’s Road in the Ikotun area of Lagos.

According to Uwujaren, the suspects were arrested following credible intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” the statement read.