Parliamentary Workers Protest At NASS Gate, Threaten To Shut Down State Assemblies

Members of the Parliamentary Workers Association of Nigeria on Tuesday protested at the gate of the National Assembly in Abuja.

The workers during the protest threatened that if their demands are not met, they will continue the protest and occupy all State Assemblies across the Federation.

President of the Parliamentary Workers Association of Nigeria, Mohammed Usman, who spoke on behalf of the workers, said the Federal lawmakers should take the necessary steps to implement financial autonomy for the judiciary as the welfare of their members is tied under the autonomy.

“Enough is enough, when there is no legislation, there is no country. They want to deny the independence of the legislature, we will not allow that. If they continue to deny us financial autonomy, we will use everything in our arsenal to fight them.

“We are after the governors, we are after the implementation committee that the needful must be done.

“In the next six days, if the implementation is not done, we will shut down the whole 36 states assemblies including the National Assembly,” Usman told journalists during the protest.

The workers also alleged that the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) is impeding every effort to also implement President Muhammadu Buhari’s Executive Order 10 which was signed last year, to grant autonomy for the judiciary and also improve their welfare.