PDP Holds Zonal Congress In Rivers

The PDP has commenced its South-South Congress in Port Harcourt despite a restraining order of the Calabar High Court.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday in Rivers State, the Chairman of the South-South Governors’ Forum and Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa said the party is getting ready to take over power at the national level in 2023.

He, however, didn’t make any mention of the court order.

READ ALSO: Court Stops PDP Zonal Congress In Port Harcourt

At 1:56 pm, the national legal officer of the party moved a motion to dissolve the tenure of the current zonal executives, to pave the way for the election of the new executive.

The motion was seconded by Senator Matthew Urohghide from Edo State.

Voting started at 2:05 pm with delegates from Akwa Ibom State.

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Dr. Adetokunbo Pearse said the voting will be done in alphabetical order of the six states.