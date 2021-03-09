Advertisement

PHOTOS: UNAIDS Executive Director Winne Byanyima Visits Buhari In Abuja

Updated March 9, 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari receives the UNAIDS Executive Director and Under Secretary-General of the United Nation, Mrs Winne Byanyima during an audience with her delegation held at the State House Abuja.

 

The Executive Director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) Mrs Winnie Byanyima on Tuesday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja.

During the visit, President Buhari assured that his administration will do all it can to continue to empower women.

“Women hold strategic positions in this administration. The Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning is headed by a woman. The Civil Service of the Federation is headed by a woman. And many others like that. We will continue to do our best to empower our women,” President Buhari said.

