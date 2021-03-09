One Dead As Youths Raze Down Police Station In Imo

The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a yet-to-be-identified youth by a Police officer in the Ihitte Uboma Local government Area of the state.

According to reports, the killing of the victim was due to an altercation between some youths in the community and the policemen angered youths in the area and led to the razing down of a police station at Isinweke in Ihitte Uboma local government.

However, in a statement issued on Tuesday, the Public Relations Officer of the command, Orlando Ikeokwu, said the Commissioner of Police in the state has ordered an investigation into the matter with a view to ensuring that justice prevails.

The police spokesman also vowed that whoever found culpable will definitely face the wrath of the law.

Ikeokwu called on the members of the public to remain calm, as the command will leave no stone unturned in its effort to ensure that justice is done.