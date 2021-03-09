Two Feared Killed As Ondo NURTW Members Clash

Two persons were feared killed on Tuesday following a clash between two factions of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Akure, Ondo State capital.

An eyewitness told Channels Television that the clash which started around 8 a.m was bloody, with some persons matcheted and about two persons feared dead.

The witness added that the commercial drivers were armed with dangerous weapons and attacked themselves.

Vehicles were vandalised in the clash while traders, commuters as well as pedestrians scamper for safety.

The Ondo State government had earlier on Monday, last week, suspended the activities of the Road Transport Employers (RTEAN), and National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Senior Special Assistant to Governor on Special Duties, Doyin Odebowale made the announcement noting that the suspension of drivers union operations in the state.

This decision by the government according to Odebowale was to allow the unions to meet and settle their differences, thereby preventing violent clashes among them.

The Spokesperson of Ondo State Police Command, DSP Tee-Leo Ikoro confirmed the clash to Channels Television.

Ikoro, however, notes that there’s no confirmation that anyone died during the clash, adding that police detachment has been drafted to the troubled spots to restore peace.

Meanwhile, The PPRO says no arrest has been made in connection with the violent clash.