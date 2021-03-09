Volleyball: Nigeria Qualify For FIVB World Championship, Retain U-19 Title

Nigeria’s U-19 volleyball boys team have retained their title as champions of Africa after beating Morocco 3-0 (25-8, 25-21, 25-23) on the final day of the 2021 African Nations Volleyball Championship in Abuja.

Both countries have also sealed qualification to the 2021 FIVB U-19 World Championship in Iran.

The Nigerian boys were unstoppable in the first set as they cruised past the Moroccans in the opening minutes as a fantastic combination of the setters and spikers saw Nigeria humiliate Morocco by 25-8 points.

The second set produced interesting rallies, blocks, and spikes from both teams but the home team took the set by 25-21 points. Nigeria came into the 3rd set with a dominant attitude, killing it 8-1 at the first technical timeout. Morocco re-strategised with substitutions to foil the Nigerian attack, but it was too late for the North Africans as Nigeria went on to win it 25-23 points.

Head coach of Nigeria U-19 Boys team, Sani Mohammed revealed that his players were able to adjust their style and changed the game against Morocco.

“This is the first time any of these boys will be partaking in any international tournament; they were able to adjust their style of the game after their victory over Gambia and you all saw the result against Morocco.

Coach Sani appealed for early preparations for the forthcoming World Youth Championship in Iran. “I am appealing to the Nigeria Volleyball Federation to put us in camp for a minimum of four months before the World Championship in Iran. We had successful camping before the Nations Championship and I am certain we will get the best ahead of the world tournament. I will love the players to be in camp at least four months before the World Championship.”

On his part, the President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod commended all the participating teams, stressing that said the game of volleyball is developing rapidly in Africa, notably at the age-grade level.

Nigeria finished as top-ranked team and Cameroon followed as runners-up.

U-18 Girls Individual Awards

MVP: Fasso Nguemtchueng (Cameroon)

Best Blocker: Blessing Unekwe (Nigeria),

Best Setter: Elezabilah Leititia (Cameroon)

Best Digger: Nqbyong Laure (Cameroon)

Best Reception: Omoshola Sofiat (Nigeria)

Best Server: Bedian Mpson (Cameroon)

Best Spiker: Thombeso Iohejoan (Cameroon)

Under-19 Boys Individual Awards

MVP: Kavogo Yaoussia (Cameroon)

Best Server: Pascal Ozokonye (Nigeria),

Best Reception: Mohammed Reda (Morocco),

Best Blocker: Sheikh Colley (Gambia)

Best Spiker: Ousseni Isa (Cameroon)

Best Digger: Lawal Babatunde (Nigeria)

Best Setter: Jeremiah Alexander (Nigeria)