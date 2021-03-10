Benin Republic Seeks FG’s Collaboration On Rice Production

The Government of the Benin Republic on Tuesday approached President Muhammadu Buhari to seek Nigeria’s assistance in the production of rice in the country.

The country sent in a delegation of officials who met with the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari at the State House to tap from Nigeria’s experience in reviving rice production.

The Benenoise delegation led by the country’s minister of agriculture, Gaston Cossi Dossouhoui, was led to the presidential villa by Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed.

Speaking to correspondents after the meeting, the Kebbi Governor, Abubakar Bagudu, explained that the delegation and Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria met with the Chief of Staff to advance ongoing talks between the two countries on how to replicate Nigeria’s rice farming programme in the Benin Republic.

“Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria met with the chief of staff to the President to progress the discussion which has been going on between them and the Benin Republic for the two countries to replicate the success of Nigeria’s rice farming programme in Benin so that we can stop rice importation in West Africa.

“This is a partnership within the framework of ECOWAS agreement and the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement and our brotherly relationship between President Muhammadu Buhari and President Patrice Tallon who have the safe vision that we can be greater together,” Bagudu said.