El-Rufai, Deputy, Others Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Wednesday publicly took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine with an appeal to the people of the state to still observe all the safety guidelines against the virus.

The Governor was vaccinated by the Kaduna State Commissioner of Health, Amina Baloni.

Among the top government officials that took the vaccine alongside the Governor are the Deputy Governor, Hadiza Balarabe, and the Senators representing Kaduna Central and Kadina North respectively, Uba Sani and Suleiman Abdul-Kwari.

The Governor after taking the vaccine told journalists that the vaccine has no side effects on him and encouraged everyone to take it.

He also disclosed that in administering the COVID-19 vaccines in Kaduna State, priority will be given to frontline health workers, teachers, and senior citizens.

The governor expressed hope that all citizens of the state would have been vaccinated by the end of next year.

According to the governor, the emergence of the vaccine does not signal the end of observing the COVID-19 safety protocols in the state.

El-Rufai stressed that mask-wearing and social distancing will continue until everybody is vaccinated.