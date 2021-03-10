Kwara, Ondo, Benue Receive COVID-19 Vaccines

The distribution of doses of COVID-19 vaccines continues across the country as Kwara, Ondo, and Benue State took delivery of the vaccines on Tuesday evening.

The Executive Secretary of the Kwara State Primary Health Services, Nusirat Elelu took delivery of the vaccines on behalf of the state government.

He assured that the front-line health workers and traditional rulers will be first considered in the administration of the vaccine.

Elelu while receiving the consignment at Ilorin international airport said this will ensure confidence in citizens to allow themselves to be vaccinated.

She added that the State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, will also be vaccinated soon but the exact number of the vaccines received cannot be ascertained now until after sorting it out.

In Ondo State, the vaccines were brought in through the Akure Airport and received by officials of the Ondo State Primary Health Care Development Agency.

The State Epidemiologist, Stephen Fagbemi told Channels Television that the state Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu will flag off the distribution of the vaccines later on Wednesday.

In Benue State, 50,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines were received.

The Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Orientation, Ngunnan Addingi disclosed the figure to journalists after the state executive council meeting.

She added that the administration of the vaccines is not compulsory but encouraged residents to take advantage of the availability to get vaccinated.