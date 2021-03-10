Advertisement

Messi Misses Penalty As Barcelona Fail In Latest PSG Comeback Attempt

Updated March 10, 2021
Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentinian midfielder Angel Di Maria (R) kisses Barcelona’s Argentinian forward Lionel Messi during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and FC Barcelona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, on March 10, 2021. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

 

 

Paris Saint-Germain reached the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday after a 1-1 draw with Barcelona gave them a 5-2 aggregate last-16 win, with Lionel Messi scoring but then missing a penalty for the Spanish giants.

PSG were in front after half an hour when Kylian Mbappe converted a penalty to become the youngest player to score 25 goals in the tournament.

Messi, however, levelled for 1-1 with a 25-yard drive which flew past Keylor Navas in goal.

Messi then missed a penalty on the stroke of half-time as he exited the tournament just 24 hours after fellow veteran star Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus was also knocked out.

 

Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentinian midfielder Angel Di Maria (R) kisses Barcelona’s Argentinian forward Lionel Messi during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and FC Barcelona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, on March 10, 2021. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

 

Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe (L) celebrates after scoring a penalty kick during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and FC Barcelona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, on March 10, 2021. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

 

Barcelona’s Argentinian forward Lionel Messi reacts during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and FC Barcelona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, on March 10, 2021. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

 

Barcelona’s Argentinian forward Lionel Messi reacts during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and FC Barcelona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, on March 10, 2021. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)


