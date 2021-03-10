Wednesday Update: Ibori Loot, Zamfara Ultimatum & Vaccine Distribution

Good morning.

We are leading with the UK’s promise to return looted assets, an ultimatum to bandits in Zamfara, and the continued progress of vaccine distribution to states across the federation.

UK Set To Return Ibori Loot

The United Kingdom has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to return the sum of £4.2 million assets stolen by former Delta State Governor, James Ibori to Nigeria.

This was announced on Tuesday by the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami said the recovery of the stolen fund is part of the efforts of the current administration to fight corruption.

He said that the money will be used for the construction of the second Niger Bridge, Abuja-Kano road, and Lagos-Ibadan Express road.

Delta State: Although the assets were looted from the oil-rich state, the funds will be used for national projects. “The major consideration relating to who is entitled to a fraction or perhaps the money in its entirety is a function of law and international diplomacy,” Mr. Malami said during his Tuesday appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today. “All the processes associated with the recovery were consummated by the federal government and the federal government is, indeed, the victim of crime and not sub-national.”

Zamfara Gives Bandits An Ultimatum

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has issued a two-month ultimatum to all bandits in the state to either repent and surrender their weapons or face serious consequences from the security personnel.

He gave the deadline on Tuesday evening during a state-wide broadcast at the Government House in Gusau, the state capital.

He warned that the state government would squarely face any bandit that refused to surrender within the stipulated time.

Governor Matawalle added that the Federal Government would soon deploy additional 6,000 soldiers to help the state government fight the recalcitrant bandits.

Security Chiefs: Matawalle’s broadcast came on the heels of the visit of the military chiefs to Zamfara. The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, who led the high-powered delegation said the military was ready to flush out criminals in Zamfara and other parts of the country.

Zamfara Abduction: Meanwhile, the State Government has announced the release of ten kidnapped victims without ransom. The victims who had been in captivity for over three months and two weeks said they were abducted in the Gwaram community of Talata Mafara Local Government Area of the state.

More States Receive Covid Vaccine

The distribution of Covid vaccines to states accelerated on Monday as Lagos, Nasarawa, Kwara, Ondo and Benue confirmed receipt.

Meanwhile, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun became one of the first sub-national leaders to receive the vaccine publicly.

His deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, and two frontline health workers were also administered the vaccine.

“Taking our doses is, first, service to self then to people, because we can only silence the virus if we think and act together,” the Governor said after receiving his first shot. “We should be aware that even our two doses don’t preclude the use of facemasks and compliance with other safety guidelines.”

NCDC: Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 346 new cases of the virus and six deaths, according to the disease control agency.

What else is happening?

Taraba: At least six persons, including a toddler, were kidnapped by suspected bandits in the early hours of Tuesday while travelling between Wukari and Takum local government areas.

Kaduna: More than 27,000 people, including women and children, have been displaced from their homes in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area as a result of banditry and kidnapping, according to the federal government.

Eastern Corridor: President Muhammadu Buhari has flagged off the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Port Harcourt – Maiduguri Eastern Narrow Gauge Railway Project, the Bonny Deep Seaport and the Railway Industrial Park in Port Harcourt.

Abia: The state government has pulled down buildings at Eziala Nsulu in Isialangwa North Local Government after allegations that the occupants were involved in kidnapping activities and other vices.

CBN: The apex bank has disbursed N253 million to five researchers to produce local vaccines for Covid and other diseases.

Financial Autonomy: Members of the Parliamentary Workers Association of Nigeria on Tuesday protested at the gate of the National Assembly in Abuja. They are demanding the implementation of a presidential directive granting the legislature financial independence.

Piers Morgan: The British television host has left his role presenting ITV breakfast show “Good Morning Britain”, shortly after sparking 41,000 complaints and storming off the set in a row over Meghan Markle.

If you have some time, these videos are worth it

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This report by our correspondent, Olu Philips, examines how the perennial traffic congestion in the Apapa area of Lagos State is gradually fading away.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, appeared on Politics Today and spoke on a number of issues, including the return of the Ibori loot and whether the federal government is investigating APC National Chieftain, Bola Tinubu, for any misdeed.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A senior official of the Nigeria Customs Service has explained how operatives offered bandits seven bags of seized rice to save themselves from the criminals.

And that’s it for today. See you tomorrow.

For more updates, don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel: http://bit.ly/2Hb8hjx

Watch us on DSTV:420 | Sky UK: 518 | Live Stream: www.channelstv.com/live