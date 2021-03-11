Aruna Moves Attention To Tokyo Olympics Qualifying Tournament

Quadri Aruna will get a chance to secure his place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games when the World Singles Qualification Tournament (WSQT) begins at the Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiya Arena in Doha, Qatar.

73 men and 60 women will be aiming for the nine slots available at the four-day tournament which begins on Sunday, March 14 to 17.

Aruna who is one of the listed players and among the top seeds had used the WTT Contender Series and Star Contender as warm-ups for the qualification and he will be hoping to pick one of the four slots for grab in the men’s singles.

With a quarterfinal finish at the WTT Contender Series and a Round 16 finish at the WTT Star Contender, the Nigerian will be hoping to join the league of elite players competing at the Tokyo games.

“I am happy that after resting for some days following the injury I sustained while playing for my club in the German Bundesliga, I was able to perform well at the WTT Tournaments. I did not train up to 10 days before heading to the competition and that means I was no even at my full best. I am optimistic that I can be part of the four players that will make it to Tokyo from the qualifiers,” he said.

Kenya, Congo Brazzaville and Algeria are among the African countries competing in the qualifying tournament for Tokyo 2020 in Qatar.

According to International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), in the men’s singles qualification, three spots will be available for qualification in stage one while entries will be split into three knockout rounds, starting from the round of 32, with the winner of each knockout round qualifying for the singles event at the Tokyo Olympics.

The losing finalist and semi-finalist from each of the three knockouts will then proceed to stage two where one final spot is available. The losing finalist and semi-finalists from each of the three knockout rounds will then be drawn into one final knockout round where the winner will eventually qualify for the singles event at the Tokyo Olympics.

For the women’s singles, four spots are available for qualification in stage one. Entries will be split into four knockouts starting from the round of 16, with the winner of each knockout qualifying for the singles event at the Tokyo Olympics.

The losing finalist from each of the four knockouts will proceed to stage two where one final spot is at stake. The losing finalist from each of the four knockouts will be drawn into one final knockout where the winner will qualify for the singles event at the Tokyo Olympics.