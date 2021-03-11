Bandits Kill Seven In Three Kaduna LGAs

At least seven people have been killed and several others injured after bandits attacked Igabi, Giwa, and Chikun local government areas of Kaduna state.

Security agencies also reported that properties worth millions of Naira were destroyed and cattle rustled in a series of separate attacks that occurred in the three local government areas.

The latest incidents come barely 24 hours after the state government reported that 937 people were killed by bandits in 2020.

According to the Kaduna State Commissioner for internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the armed bandits stormed Gangi village in Igabi local government, shooting sporadically in what seemed to be a cattle rustling operation, and in the process killed four residents.

Two other persons also sustained gunshot injuries while three houses and a truck were razed by the bandits during the attack.

In all, 20 cows belonging to two residents of the village were rustled and herded away by the bandits.

In another incident, armed bandits attacked Marke village in Giwa local government area and killed one resident.

Similarly, at Kuriga in Chikun local government area, the bandits killed two people and injured one person along the Buruku road linking with Birnin Gwari local government area.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has expressed sadness over the incidents, and sent his condolences to the families of those killed while praying for the repose of their souls. He also wishes the injured citizens a quick recovery.