EU To Extend Vaccine Export Monitoring Scheme

The European Union will prolong the use of its oversight mechanism on coronavirus vaccine exports for another two months, senior officials said Thursday.

Under the measure, which will now continue until the end of June, manufacturers which have signed advance purchase agreements with the European Commission must make a declaration if they intend to export doses outside the bloc.

This was brought in after British-Swedish drug giant AstraZeneca failed to meet promised delivery schedules to EU members while honouring its British contract.