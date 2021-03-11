Inter Milan’s Arturo Vidal To Undergo Knee Surgery

Inter Milan’s Chilean international midfielder Arturo Vidal is set to undergo surgery for a left knee problem, the Serie A leaders announced on Thursday.

“Arturo Vidal will undergo surgery tomorrow (Friday) for meniscal pain in his left knee,” Inter Milan said in a brief statement.

The 33-year-old former Barcelona, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen player could be sidelined for up to a month, according to Italian media reports.

Vidal, who has scored two goals in 30 games since moving to Inter from Barcelona last summer, looks set to miss their next three league games against Torino, Sassuolo and Bologna before the international break.

Antonio Conte could recover Vidal for the match against Cagliari on April 11 or Napoli the following week.

Inter are top of the league with a six-point lead on AC Milan as they target a first league title since 2010 with champions Juventus a further four points back in third.

–AFP