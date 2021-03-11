Norway Suspends Use Of AstraZeneca Vaccine

Norway’s health authorities said Thursday they were suspending the use of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine as a precaution following Denmark’s decision to do so over fears of a link to blood clots.

“We are pausing the AstraZeneca vaccination in Norway,” the director of infection prevention and control at the National Institute of Health, Geir Bukholm, told reporters.

“We are waiting for more information to see if there is a link between the vaccine and this blood clot case,” he said.

More to follow . . .