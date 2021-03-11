Rape Of Three-Month-Old-Baby: Court Sets March 18 To Hear Case

Nasarawa State High Court has adjourned till March 18 to hear the case involving the rape of a three-month-old baby.

The case was adjourned on Thursday by the State Acting Chief Judge, Justice Aisha Aliyu after the counsel of the defendant was absent in court.

“We appeared in court this morning to open our case against Ahmadu Yaro, the suspect, and defendant, who is alleged to have committed rape of a three-month-old baby.

“We supposed to have commenced hearing this morning and take his plea but unfortunately the counsel who would stand for the defendant was absent in court.

“Apparently the defendant couldn’t afford a lawyer and legal aid counsel has taken up his defence but they were absent,” the prosecuting counsel, Abdulkareem Kana told journalists at the court premises.

The three-month-old baby, Ruqayya, was raped and dumped in an uncompleted building in Adogi village of Lafia East Development area, last year.

Her mother, Maimuna Adam, told journalists that her daughter was taken away from her when she was asleep at midnight of May 27, 2020. The girl was later abandoned with blood covering her genital.

The suspect, Ahmadu Yaro confessed to the crime and was charged to court.

He was present in court on Thursday but his counsel was absent.