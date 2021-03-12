EFCC Arrests 14 For Internet Fraud In Lagos

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, have arrested 14 suspects for their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud in Lagos.

The suspects are Azeez Oluwatimileyin, Stephen Abu, Gbolahan Abbas Ridwan, Oyenowo Steven, James Silas Didam, Joseph Ashiru, and Musa Egwa.

Others are Precious Eluojo, Abass Mohammed, Olapade Johnson, Chibuzu Agron, Olayemi Miftehedeen, and Abu Solomon.

They were arrested on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, during an operation by operatives of the Commission at K1 White House, Ogombo, Ajah, Lagos.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

In a similar vein, luck ran out on a syndicate of 13 cybercrime suspects on Thursday, March 11, when operatives of the Abuja Zonal Office of the EFCC raided their hideouts and apprehended them.

Five of the suspects were picked up at an N8m a year apartment in Gilmore Estate, Jahi, while the other eight were arrested at Katampe Extension, all in Abuja.

The breakthrough followed actionable intelligence on their alleged criminal enterprise.

Incriminating items recovered from them include iPhones, laptops, gaming consoles, 1 Toyota Avalon, and a Lexus SUV.

The suspects have given valuable information and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.