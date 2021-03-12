EFCC Arrests 57 Internet Fraud Suspects, Recovers Two Pump Action Rifles In Ogun

The Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 57 suspected internet fraudsters at their hotel hideouts and recovered two pump action rifles.

EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed that the suspects were arrested on Friday at four different hotels in Ilaro town in Ogun State.

He explained that the operation followed actionable intelligence linking the suspects to alleged fraudulent activities, ranging from love scam on numerous dating sites, obtaining money by false pretences, and other cybercrimes.

Four exotic cars, mobile phones, laptops, two rifles, and several incriminating documents were recovered from them.

The suspects include Olatunji Opeyemi, Akintunde Oluwashola, Babatunde Gbolahan, Emmanuel Oluwadamliare, Ogundare Adewunmi, Popoola Salmon, Adebayo Olamilekan, Bakare Kudus, Michael Moyosoro, and Olatunji Tosin.

Others are Ishola Wasiu, Ugwu David, Salaudeen Roqueb, Obafunmilayo David, Jimoh Abiodun, Idowu Adeola, Oladipupo Nurudeen, Olasoju Mohammed, Onipede Toheed, Bello Abdullahi, Olatunji Abiola, Ogunbayo Peter, Adeyemi Ismail, Toheed Oluwaseun, Abiola Mutiu, Shoneye Idowu, Badmus Kayode, Ilyas Olanrewaju, Oladeji Babatunde, and Ijiola Adewole.

Also arrested by the anti-graft agency include Odewunmi Pelumi, Oyeniyi Olashile, Shogbamu Lukeman, Adebanji Michael, Bangbose Olakunle, Ashore Godwin, Bello Abdullahi, Ogundeji Ibrahim, Bashir Toheed, Olaleye Farudeen, Sunday Emmanuel, Adebowale Olamilekan, Babajide Bolaji, and Oluyide Olawale.

The remaining suspects are Abdullahi Farouq, Opeloyeru Abdulwaheed, Adeola Israel, Shittu Olamilekan, Abdullahi Owolabi, Ganiyu Olawale, Biodun Sunday, Aiyemidotun Omolade, Alade Oluwatosin, Oladele Temilope, Ogunrinde Akanbi, Awobaju Damilare, and Bello Olayithan.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” the statement by the EFCC spokesman said.