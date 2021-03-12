Federal High Court Shortlists 34 For Appointment As Judges

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court Justice John Tsoho has shortlisted 34 lawyers from five states from which six will be selected for appointment as judges.

The states are: Niger, 10 applicants: Kano, six applicants; Katsina, six applicants; Yobe, six applicants; and Osun, six applicants.

Justice Tsoho disclosed this in a March 8, 2021 circular to all of the court’s serving judges, seen by The Nation yesterday.

The serving justices were directed to state their objections to the list, if any, within 10 days.

The letter was titled, RE: appointment of six (6) additional judges for the Federal High Court Bench.

It reads: “In continuation of the process for the appointment of Judges to the Federal High Court Bench, Your Lordships will find attached shortlisted candidates and their addresses from the five states earlier specified for consideration and if found fit, for appointment as Judges of the Federal High Court.

“Your Lordships are hereby enjoined to indicate your objections, if any, to the appointment of any candidate within 10 (ten) days of this Circular letter. Please treat as urgent.”

The nominees, their states and addresses are,

Niger State –

Chiroma Moses Gamzhi – Director of Public Prosecution Ministry of Justice, Niger State; Bala Khalifa-Mahammed Usman: Acting Director. Civil Litigation, Ministry of Justice, Niger State; Jibo Maryam Daso: Deputy Chief Registrar (Litigation), High Court of Justice, Minna, Niger State; Ojimi Rachel Dufia: Director, Legislative Drafting and Legal Services Osun State Ministry of Justice Osogbo, Osun State; Musa Suleiman Liman: Private Practitioner, Summit Chambers, No. 2, Muazu Mohammed Road, Minna, Niger State; Baba Alhaji Saidu: Asst. Director, Fed. Min of Justice, Abuja; Fati Suleman Takuma: Director, Public Relations, High Court of Justice, Minna, Niger State; Garafini Ahmed Abdulrahman: Chief Magistrate III, High Court of Justice, Minna, Niger State; Nasiru Muazu: Director of Probate, High Court of Justice, Minna; Murtala Muhammed Bala Ibrahim: State Senior Magistrate, High Court of Justice, Minna.

Kano State –

Mukhtar Garba Dandago: Chief Magistrate 1, High Court of Justice, Kano; Ahmad G. Mohammed: Chief Studies Fellow, National Judicial Institute Abuja; Musa Ahmad: Chief Magistrate, High Court of Justice, Kano; Binta Mansur Mahmoud: Chief Magistrate, High Court of Justice, Kano, Kano; Hanif Sanusi Yusuf: Deputy Chief Registrar, High Court of Justice, Kano, Kano State; Kyauta Abdullah: Chief Magistrate II, High Court of Justice, Kano.

Katsina State –

Aminu Garba: Asst. Director Legal Drafting, Ministry of Justice Katsina, Katsina State; Umar Abdur-Rahman: Director Civil Litigation High Court of Justice, Katsina, Katsina State; Abdulmumeen Nuradeen: Chief Magistrate, High Court of Justice, Katsina: Halima Lawal Bagiwa: Assistant Director Ministry of Justice, Katsina State; Aliyu Amina Mohammad: Principal Registrar, Federal High Court, Abuja; Nasiru Salele: Deputy Chief State Counsel EFCC Kaduna.

Yobe State –

Emmanuel Gakko: Chief Registrar, Federal High Court, Abuja; Mohammed Adamu Jajere: Chief Magistrate 1, High Court of Justice, Yobe; Chief State Counsel Federal Capital Territory: Mohammed Garba Bawa; Chief State Counsel Federal Capital Territory Administration, Area 11, Garki, Abuja; Mustapha Wakil: Deputy Chief Registrar Sharia Court of Appeal Yobe; Usman Lukman Nuhu: Assistant Lecturer, Yobe State University and Aisha Ahmed Fika Mohammed: Senior Registrar Court of Appeal, Abuja.

Osun –

Ajibade Bolatito Florence (Mrs) Chief Registrar, High Court of Justice, Akure, Ondo State; Ayilara Olusegun Ayodele, Ph.D: Chief Magistrate, High Court of Justice, Osogbo, Osun State; Olakunle Yusuff Private Practitioner Lahai-Roi Chambers, Suite B05, Tsukunda House, Plot 1446, beside ECOWAS, along Church Gate, CBD, Abuja: Oladigbolu Abidemi – Monday Private Practitioner Legalmind Chambers, 11th Floor, Wing C, Western House, 8/10 Broad Street, Lagos: Justice Fagbenle Emmanuel Olusegun – Former Chief Justice of the High Court, Republic of Gambia, 2015-2017. ¢/O: Kanu G. Agabi (SAN) & Associates, Trinity House, behind Fed. Min of Works, Mabushi Abuja: and Abodunde Hazrat Babalakin-Are – Private Practitioner – 11, Ramotu Oluwakemi Street, Median Estate, Gbagada, Lagos.