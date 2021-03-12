Advertisement

‘Is This The Nigeria You Promised?’ Anger, Regret As #FuelPriceHike Dominates Twitter Trend

Channels Television  
Updated March 12, 2021
PDP Accuses FG Of ‘Massive Corruption’ In Fuel Subsidy Regime [Full Text]
File photo of residents on a long queue to buy fuel.

 

Nigerians have expressed anger and regret over the purported increase in the pump price of premium motor spirit also known as petrol by the Federal Government to N212.61 per litre.

Many Twitter users took to the microblogging site to lament the effect that the increase would have on food prices and transportation in the country.

Others called for a protest noting that President Muhammadu Buhari administration has failed the masses.

 

See Reactions below…

 

 

 

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has however insisted that there is no increment in the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol this month.

NNPC announced this via a post on their official Twitter handle @NNPCgroup.

“#NNPC Insists No Increase in Ex-Depot Price of PMS in March,” it simply tweeted.

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPRA) in a template released in the early hours of Friday announced that the price of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, has reached N212.6 per litre.

According to the PPPRA template, petrol is expected to sell at a lower retail price of N209.61 and at an upper retail price of N212.61. Nigerian marketers usually use the upper band for pump price.

The PPPRA, however, later deleted the post which was earlier published on its website, http://pppra.gov.ng/pms-guiding-price-for-march-2021/



More on Local

Federal High Court Shortlists 34 For Appointment As Judges

Oyo State Receives 127, 740 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Supreme Court Affirms 10-Year Conviction Of Ex-Plateau Governor, Dariye

Gunmen Invade Kaduna School, Abduct Students

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV