‘Is This The Nigeria You Promised?’ Anger, Regret As #FuelPriceHike Dominates Twitter Trend

Nigerians have expressed anger and regret over the purported increase in the pump price of premium motor spirit also known as petrol by the Federal Government to N212.61 per litre.

Many Twitter users took to the microblogging site to lament the effect that the increase would have on food prices and transportation in the country.

Others called for a protest noting that President Muhammadu Buhari administration has failed the masses.

Dear Federal Government, You raised petrol price to N212 per litre as if Nigerians are now richer when, actually, people are already dying of hunger from high food prices. Why take pride in making Nigeria so miserable? Is this the country you promised?#FuelPriceHike — First Doctor (@firstdoctorr) March 12, 2021

Govt through NNPC keeps telling Nigerians not to indulge in panic buying of PMS, assuring that petrol prices won’t increase. If you have been in Nigeria long enough you should know this is the first sign that scarcity is looming and price hike is inevitable. — Qwamie (@KwamieFadip) March 1, 2021

Nigerians are just gonna complain about the #FuelPriceHike today and by tomorrow, life goes on. We need to protest!!!, else the poor will die of hunger. I warned Nigerians about this Buhari. pic.twitter.com/U1ZQAk8WIM — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) March 12, 2021 — wisebaba (@Wizebaba) March 12, 2021

Everyday news from Nigeria can make you moonwalk into depression without even knowing. There’s absolutely no good news from this clime. 4 refineries here running at losses and we’re waiting for Dangote refinery. Thank you Buhari, you’re truly doing well.#FuelPriceHike — Sammy Sammy (@scad_official) March 12, 2021

Let’s Match to Ojota

Let’s resume at Ojota There’s no point sitting at home and complaining how things will get expensive.

Let’s match. This concerns everyone. N212 for fuel in a country were they are reluctant to pay N30k minimum wage is much. Let’s head to Ojota #FuelPriceHike — Lola Okunrin (@lollypeezle) March 12, 2021

Where are these people now? 😂😂😂, we need them at the forefront again pls. #FuelPriceHike pic.twitter.com/wWM2bMDocw — Jheasy of England🇬🇬 (@Jheasy_) March 12, 2021

Food prices before now have been out of reach for many Nigerians then you add #FuelPriceHike on top of it which will further drive up prices of things across board. Yet, the average Nigerian’s earning has not increased. How exactly do we want to bring people out of poverty? — Aproko Doctor (@aproko_doctor) March 12, 2021

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has however insisted that there is no increment in the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol this month.

NNPC announced this via a post on their official Twitter handle @NNPCgroup.

“#NNPC Insists No Increase in Ex-Depot Price of PMS in March,” it simply tweeted.

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPRA) in a template released in the early hours of Friday announced that the price of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, has reached N212.6 per litre.

According to the PPPRA template, petrol is expected to sell at a lower retail price of N209.61 and at an upper retail price of N212.61. Nigerian marketers usually use the upper band for pump price.

The PPPRA, however, later deleted the post which was earlier published on its website, http://pppra.gov.ng/pms-guiding-price-for-march-2021/