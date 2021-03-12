Court Affirms Sentence Of Ex-Plateau Governor, Joshua Dariye

A five-man panel of the Supreme Court has affirmed the ten-year jail term sentence slammed on a former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Joshua Dariye who is serving a ten-year jail term for criminal breach of trust.

In a lead judgment read by Justice Helen Ogunwumiju on behalf of the Justice Mary Odili panel, the court held that the Appeal Court was right to have affirmed the judgment of an Abuja High Court which originally sentenced the ex-governor.

The Court of Appeal, Abuja had convicted and sentenced Dariye to 10 years for diverting public funds estimated at N1.162bn while he was the governor.

A three-man panel of the Court of Appeal, led by Justice Stephen Adah, in its decision, upheld an earlier judgement by Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory delivered on June 12, 2018.

The Supreme Court however quashed the charge of criminal misappropriation of funds which carries a two year jail term