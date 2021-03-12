Police Arrest 18 Suspected Criminals For Rape, Cultism In Katsina

The Police have arrested 18 suspected criminals for rape, cultism, human trafficking and theft in Katsina State.

Parading the suspects before the Command Headquarters on Friday, the Police Spokesman, SP Gambo Isah announced that the suspects were arrested across various locations in the state.

Four of the suspects were arrested in possession of fake American dollar, CFA currency and Nigerian Naira notes running into millions.

Also presented were four different rape cases one of which was a 70-year-old man, Danladi Habibu who was arrested for raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl in the state capital.

Other suspects arrested were five students of the Federal University Dutsinma suspected to be involved in two cult groups namely Black X and Aye.

Three other suspected criminals were arrested for allegedly terrorising innocent people of the state alongside a man with one of his biological sons who specialises in house and shop breaking operating in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A human trafficker was arrested and 11 victims comprising of nine females and two males were rescued.