Police Arrest Five Suspected Ritualists In Delta

The police authorities in Delta State have arrested five suspects in connection with the kidnap and murder of one Joy Osameze who was murdered for ritual purpose.

A skull and other human parts believed to be that of the victim have also been recovered in the bush where she was killed after the culprits led the police to the scene of the crime after weeks of investigation

The victim, Osameze was reported to have kidnapped on February 5 on the way from her farm, the Abraka Farm Reserve in Obiaruku.

She was said to have been lured by her 18-year-old brother identified as Osam Ogolime, who led her by her abductors.

She was hit with a stick leaving her unconscious while her assailants cut of her sexual organs and other parts of her body while she was still alive

Days after detaining five suspects in connection to the murder, the police have arrested six more suspects and recovered a human skull and other human parts believed to be that of the victim and the mortician currently carrying out further investigations confirmed this position.