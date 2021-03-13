FIFA Election: The World Has Taken Notice Of Pinnick’s Competency Skills – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, on his election into the FIFA Executive Council.

In a statement on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President celebrated Pinnick’s election into the executive council of the highest decision-making organ in world football.

He believes that by dint of hard work, dedication, and consistency, Pinnick has proven to be an efficient football administrator.

The President added that the world has taken notice of his competency skills by electing him into the FIFA Council and as one of the Vice Presidents of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

He noted that this feat of enhanced visibility and prestige of Nigeria in the international community came on the heels of recent elections of other well-qualified and endowed Nigerians into strategic leadership positions in international organisations.

President Buhari, however, advised the NFF president to see his new assignment as an opportunity to enhance Nigeria’s reputation and identity as a football-loving country.

He also asked him to optimally utilise the role of sports, through football, as a driving force to engender development, peace, and stability at the regional and international levels.

As an active supporter of the round leather game, the President joined other enthusiastic fans in Nigeria and across the continent in wishing the NFF president the best in his new position.

Pinnick, 50, was elected as a member of the FIFA Council during the 43rd CAF Ordinary General Assembly, which was held in Rabat, the Moroccan capital on Friday.

He beat Walter Nyamilandu of Malawi to the position. He is the third Nigerian to be elected into the FIFA council.

Late Etubom Orok Oyo and Amos Adamu were the other two Nigerians to have occupied the position.

The former Delta Football Association (DFA) Chairman was also elected as the fifth vice-president of CAF.