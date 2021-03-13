Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Split

Channels Television  
Updated March 13, 2021
Singer Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez have called off their engagement, US media reported on Friday.

Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez, 45, had been a couple for nearly four years and had just last year bought a $40 million home in Miami.

The pair have not confirmed the break up reported by the New York Post’s Page Six and TMZ.

Lopez was in the Dominican Republic filming a movie and posted Thursday on social media saying “Find a good reason to laugh today.”

Rodriguez, for his part, posted a picture of himself aboard a boat in Florida.

While the news caught many fans by surprise, the split had apparently been in the works for a while.

“This has been a long time coming,” a source told People magazine.

“They are tied in their business worlds so it’s not a cut and dry break up. It’s taken a while for them to even think about untangling it all.”

 

 

