Nigeria Records 399 COVID-19 Cases, Eight More Fatalities

The total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria has continued to rise as the country confirms more infections on each new day.

Although there have been high and low figures of single-day cases, Nigeria reported 399 new infections and eight more fatalities on Friday.

This was revealed in a late-night tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which manages disease outbreaks in the country.

It noted that the new cases were reported in 17 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lagos reported the highest cases – 101, followed by Anambra Edo, and Abia States which confirmed 96, 50, and 29 new infections.

Others are Imo – 28, Ogun – 19, Akwa Ibom – 16, Kaduna – 13, FCT – seven, Bayelsa – six, Kano – six, Oyo – six, Delta – five, Rivers – five, Nasarawa – four, Ebonyi – three, Osun – three, and Gombe two.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 160,332, while 144,059 cases have been discharged and 2,009 deaths recorded.

As of March 12, 2021, Nigeria has tested 1,601,396 samples for coronavirus and 14,264 cases are active.

See the breakdown of COVID-19 cases according to states below: