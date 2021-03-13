Advertisement

Nigeria Records 399 COVID-19 Cases, Eight More Fatalities

Channels Television  
Updated March 13, 2021
A health worker is seen wearing a PPE amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

The total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria has continued to rise as the country confirms more infections on each new day.

Although there have been high and low figures of single-day cases, Nigeria reported 399 new infections and eight more fatalities on Friday.

This was revealed in a late-night tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which manages disease outbreaks in the country.

It noted that the new cases were reported in 17 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lagos reported the highest cases – 101, followed by Anambra Edo, and Abia States which confirmed 96, 50, and 29 new infections.

Others are Imo – 28, Ogun – 19, Akwa Ibom – 16, Kaduna – 13, FCT – seven, Bayelsa – six, Kano – six, Oyo – six, Delta – five, Rivers – five, Nasarawa – four, Ebonyi – three, Osun – three, and Gombe two.

 

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 160,332, while 144,059 cases have been discharged and 2,009 deaths recorded.

As of March 12, 2021, Nigeria has tested 1,601,396 samples for coronavirus and 14,264 cases are active.

See the breakdown of COVID-19 cases according to states below:

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos56,90561755,864424
FCT19,4474,64414,648155
Plateau8,986928,83757
Kaduna8,7511338,55365
Oyo6,8045016,187116
Rivers6,7672326,43897
Edo4,8122284,399185
Ogun4,5351884,29849
Kano3,863653,689109
Ondo3,0839442,08059
Kwara3,0142912,66855
Delta2,5937801,74469
Osun2,4871252,31052
Nasarawa2,2891,90337313
Enugu2,2213271,86529
Katsina2,06012,02534
Gombe2,018231,95243
Ebonyi1,9681621,77432
Anambra1,909641,82619
Akwa Ibom1,6875281,14514
Abia1,625401,56421
Imo1,6141471,43235
Bauchi1,4421581,26717
Borno1,316781,20038
Benue1,18857559122
Adamawa94264127031
Niger92148741717
Taraba8815580422
Ekiti8446776710
Bayelsa8154574426
Sokoto769074128
Jigawa496048016
Kebbi4127532314
Cross River3442030717
Yobe293252599
Zamfara22632158
Kogi5032


More on Coronavirus

WHO Approves Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine For Emergency Use

No Reason To Stop Using AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine – WHO

COVID-19: Thailand Delays AstraZeneca Vaccine Roll-Out

Portugal To Reopen Nurseries, Primary Schools On Monday

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV