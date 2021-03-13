Okonjo-Iweala’s Visit To Nigeria As WTO Director-General In Photos

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Saturday visited Nigeria for the first since she assumed office.

She was welcomed to the country by the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, and other government officials in Abuja.

Okonjo-Iweala told reporters that her visit to Nigeria was to show appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for the support accorded her.

She said she was also in the country for discussions on how Nigeria can leverage her position to benefit from trans-national trade, among others.

The highlights of her visit her captured in the pictures below: