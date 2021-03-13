‘True Champions Never Break’- Ronaldo Reacts To Juventus Champions League Exit

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has put out a heartfelt Instagram post in reaction to criticism after his side’s surprise exit from the UEFA champions league round of 16 by Portuguese side FC Porto

Ronaldo joined the Old Lady from Real Madrid in 2018 for a €100 million transfer fee, which included an additional €12 million in other fees, and has found the back of the net 92 times in 121 games across all competitions.

Regardless of this impressive performance, the Portuguese forward has been unable to replicate this feat in the champions league for the Italian Seria-A holders, a tournament that has almost elevated him to go-like status.

The 36-year-old took to his Instagram handle to send out a message that read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

“More important than the number of falls you take in life, is how fast and how strong you get back on your feet… True champions never break.”

“It’s true that the past belongs in museums (I should say!), but fortunately, football has memory… and so do I! History can’t be deleted, it’s written every single day with resilience, team spirit, persistence and lots of hard work.”

“And those who don’t understand this will never achieve glory and success.” the post also read.

The Italian media had been heavily critical of the 2-time Ballon d’Or winner after the champions league exit indicating the Juventus star “betrayed” Juventus.

Former England and Russia national team coach, Fabio Capello called it an “unforgivable mistake”, while club legend Nicola Amoruso suggested the forward was “afraid of receiving a ball in the face because he cares about his image”,

Despite these claims, Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo claimed responsibility for assigning Ronaldo and Morata to the wall

He however maintained that the real problem was that his players “underestimated the danger” of Oliveira’s shot, which was taken at a great distance from the goal.

“An error was committed and unfortunately when you make mistakes like these in the Champions League Round of 16 you pay for them,” Pirlo said.