Unknown Assailants Kill Wife Of Ex-Benue Commissioner Of Police

Unidentified persons have murdered Eunice Aghanya, the wife of retired commissioner of police, Ibezimako Aghanya, in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Sources told Channels Television that Eunice Aghanya was killed at her residence behind Kismet Hotel, off David Mark Bye-Pass, Makurdi, by the assailants who were suspected to have trailed her home.

It was learned that the deceased, who lived alone, returned home around 4 pm on Friday and parked her car in the compound.

READ ALSO: 26-Year-Old Arrested One Year After ‘Killing’ Foreigner In Lagos

Her husband, CP Aghanya (retd), who lives in Lagos, was said to have called his younger brother to go and check on his wife that Friday night, saying something was wrong.

Sources who pleaded anonymity said when the younger brother to CP Aghanya got to the house, Eunice Aghanya’s vehicle was parked within the compound but the door to the house was locked.

“He had to break the door to enter the house and met Mama Eunice Aghanya who was already dead, in the pool of her blood due mainly to the machet cuts inflicted on her head severally by her attackers”

The sources wondered how such an incident could happen at the Aghanya’s residence despite a police outpost stationed just in front of the house.

CP Aghanya served as Commissioner of Police in Benue before he was transferred to Kogi where he retired some years back.

When contacted for comment, police spokesperson DSP Sewuese Anene confirmed the report, saying an investigation was ongoing.

‘Incident is confirmed,” Anene said in a text message to our reporter. “The investigation is in progress and details will reach you soon please.”