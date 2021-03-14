LIVE: Osinbajo, Others In Owerri For Governor Uzodinma’s First Year Anniversary

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi among others on Sunday converged in Owerri to celebrate the first year anniversary of Imo State governor Hope Uzodinma.

Other governors at the Dan Anyiam Stadium -the venue of the event – include those of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello; Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ebonyi, Dave Umahi and other personalities.

Yobe State Governor and chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, was also in attendance.

Uzodinma was sworn in as Imo State Governor on January 15, 2020, by the Chief Judge of the state, Paschal Nnadi after the Supreme Court sacked Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).