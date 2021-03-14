Mother Of Five Arrested For Pouring Hot Water On Husband In Ogun

A 43-year-old housewife and mother of five, Bisola Awodele has been arrested in Sango Ota area of Ogun State for pouring hot water on her husband thereby causing him first-degree burns.

According to a press statement by the police public relations officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a report by the husband, Peter Phillips.

“The victim reported that his wife, a mother of five accused him of getting drunk always as a result of which she picked a pot containing already boiled water, and poured it on his body,” the police spokesperson said.

“Upon the strength of the report, the area commander Assistant Commissioner of Police, Muhideen Obe quickly directed his men to effect the arrest of the suspect.

“The team swiftly moved to the scene where the suspect was promptly apprehended”.

Upon interrogation, the suspect explained to the police how her husband was fond of coming home drunk always without contributing anything to the welfare of her and the children.

“She stated that on that fateful day, the husband came home drunk as usual, and while she was complaining about the husband’s act of drunkenness, the man started insulting her and her parents which infuriated her, the consequence of which she poured the hot water on his body.”

The public relations officer said the preliminary investigation also revealed that the suspect gave birth to a baby about eight months ago, but she killed and secretly buried the baby out of frustration

“The investigating team has since followed her to the secret grave of the killed baby, where the carcass was exhumed,” the police communique disclosed.

While the victim has been taken to the General Hospital Ota where he is presently recuperating, the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.