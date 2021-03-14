Advertisement

‘My Backbone:’ Nigerians, Others Celebrate 2021 Mother’s Day 

Channels Television  
Updated March 14, 2021
Mother’s Day is set aside to celebrate the sacrifices of mothers.

 

Nigerians on Sunday joined others across the world to mark the 2021 Mother’s Day, describing them as special beings who go out of their way to see their children/wards succeed in their various endeavours. 

The hashtag, #MothersDay2021 was among the top trends on social media platforms like Twitter, with many sharing photos and notes to thank their mothers for the sacrifices and love.

Dolapo Osinbajo, the wife of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo among those who took to social media, extolling the sacrifices of mothers.

“It’s Mother’s day today,” she began in a post on her Instagram handle.”I applaud and celebrate all mothers for their love and care; strength and dedication; for all their labour over the children. Thank you our mothers!

“It’s Mothering Sunday today. I offer up prayers for our mothers that their joy will be full, all their prayers for the children, God will answer in Jesus name, amen.”

 


Below are some of the tweets from Nigeria and other parts of the world to mark the day:



