‘My Backbone:’ Nigerians, Others Celebrate 2021 Mother’s Day 

Nigerians on Sunday joined others across the world to mark the 2021 Mother’s Day, describing them as special beings who go out of their way to see their children/wards succeed in their various endeavours.

The hashtag, #MothersDay2021 was among the top trends on social media platforms like Twitter, with many sharing photos and notes to thank their mothers for the sacrifices and love.

Dolapo Osinbajo, the wife of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo among those who took to social media, extolling the sacrifices of mothers.

“It’s Mother’s day today,” she began in a post on her Instagram handle.”I applaud and celebrate all mothers for their love and care; strength and dedication; for all their labour over the children. Thank you our mothers!

“It’s Mothering Sunday today. I offer up prayers for our mothers that their joy will be full, all their prayers for the children, God will answer in Jesus name, amen.”

Below are some of the tweets from Nigeria and other parts of the world to mark the day:

See I learnt from the best, my mother THE BEST, o get…then forget. Happy #MothersDay2021 ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/93ibCTID2f — ⚡FLYBOY (@pirowbanks) March 14, 2021

A mother is always the beginning. She is how things begin. Happy mother’s day Morenikeji❣️#MothersDay2021 pic.twitter.com/RR5mUJyEyA — DrToes (@drtommietoes) March 14, 2021

Happy Mother’s Day to my Gold, Wura mi ema jeun ounje omo pe ma

You are my backbone, my everything, my prayer warrior, my all in all❤❤❤#MothersDay2021 pic.twitter.com/QD4gvFbeBU — OLAYINKA OF LAGOS❤ (@prettyyinkah) March 14, 2021

For anyone who finds mothers day difficult ❤️ #MothersDay2021 pic.twitter.com/Cv8Vo4uqV8 — Aye Mind (@ayemind99) March 14, 2021

I wanted to share this poem I wrote about my mum which I read at her funeral. If you still have your mum….tell her you love her, and if you have lost your mum, still tell her you love her, but be kind to yourself today ❤️ #MothersDay2021 pic.twitter.com/qD6ukIc6Go — Darren Eadie (@eadie11) March 14, 2021

Thinking of you all this Mother’s Day. Today is all about your own unique celebration of all those amazing people who have loved, supported, protected and made us who we are today. #MothersDay2021#MothersDay#InMemoryofMollie #MothersRemembered #mothersdayuk pic.twitter.com/J9tkGPXSAr — Anna MacP. (@annamacp118) March 14, 2021

Happy Mother’s Day❤️!

I’m so thankful for all your unconditional love and patience! You mean so much to me and I love you both with all my heart ♥️#MothersDay2021 pic.twitter.com/VFsNRq8fxW — Mally➐ (@1Mally_) March 14, 2021

Mum, you are my biggest inspiration and influence. Thank you for everything you have done to support me and for making me the man I am now… #MothersDay2021 #mothersdaygift #mothersday pic.twitter.com/qw30VkpRTN — mario (@mario96l) March 14, 2021