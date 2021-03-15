EndSARS: Ekiti Govt Begins Compensation Of Victims

The Ekiti State Government on Monday began compensation of victims of police brutality and abuses of human rights as an aftermath of the #EndSARS protests.

Though the panel has not ended its sitting, the state government said it must register its deep concerns and willingness to compensate victims without delay.

Governor Kayode Fayemi who presented the cheques of over seven million naira in total at his office in Ado Ekiti, said his administration remains committed to ensuring justice is ensured and enhanced in good time.

“Given the seriousness of the situation our administration decided not to wait until the end of the six months tenure of the panel before we begin to implement some of its recommendations,” Governor Fayemi explained.

The Governor also apologised to the victims for the pains and losses recorded.

He said beyond the compensations, institutions must be strengthened for rights to be enhanced and protected.

“We have identified three major intervention areas in this regard. These are law reform, policy change, and institutional strengthening. My administration recognizes that enforcing the right of victims requires efficient institutions without which our laws and policies may not be sustained,” Fayemi noted.

The Chairman of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality and Other Matters, Justice Christopher Akintayo, explained that some of the compensations go beyond monetary offers as some victims are recommended for employment based on their peculiar cases.

Akintayo stated that police officers were also on the compensation list as some fell victims of the #EndSARS protests.

24 petitioners were compensated in this first batch to the tune of seven million naira and more will come by the time the panel concludes its sittings.

Some of those compensated are relatives of departed victims, some who suffered physical injuries, police officers and journalists among others.