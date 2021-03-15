Enugu Governor Ugwuanyi Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Monday received his first dose of Oxford Astrazeneca vaccine alongside his wife Monica Ugwuanyi.

The deputy governor Cecilia Ezeilo and the state Chief Judge, Justice Ngozi Emeghelu also received the vaccination at the Government House in Enugu.

They are the first key government officials to receive the vaccine in the state.

READ ALSO: Two Factions Of African Action Congress Clash At INEC Headquarters

It would be recalled that the Executive Secretary, Enugu State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Ugwu, during the commencement of the vaccination exercise with frontline health workers on Friday said the next stage of the vaccination, will be for key stakeholders of political, religious and traditional institutions as well as elderly people with underlying illnesses, among other identified people.

Frontline health workers were earlier vaccinated at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Teaching hospital after it took delivery of 65,410 doses of the vaccines from the Federal Government.

The state ministry, therefore, called on residents to drop every conspiracy theory and be ready to take the vaccine as soon as it’s available to all.