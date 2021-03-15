Advertisement

Estonian PM Contracts COVID-19 

Channels Television  
Updated March 15, 2021
In this file photo taken on January 26, 2021 the leader of Estonia’s Reform Party and new Prime Minister Kaja Kallas poses with a bouquet of flowers after she was sworn in at the Estonian Parliament, the Riigikogu, in Tallinn, Estonia.  RAIGO PAJULA / AFP

 

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, whose country currently has the world’s second-highest per-capita coronavirus infection rate, on Monday said she too had tested positive for Covid.

The EU member went on partial lockdown last week as its healthcare system is struggling to cope with the pandemic.

“This evening I tested positive for Covid-19. I will remain at home until my recovery,” Kallas wrote on Twitter.

“Fortunately e-Estonia enables me to continue fulfilling all the tasks of the head of government virtually. Stay healthy!” she added.

READ ALSO: PSG Loss Overshadowed By Thefts At Di Maria, Marquinhos Homes

A separate government statement said “Kallas has a low fever but no other symptoms and is generally feeling well.”

The 43-year-old premier had earlier self-isolated for 10 days after coming into close contact with someone with the virus.

She got tested at the end of that period, on Thursday, but those results came back negative.

Estonia currently has an infection rate of 1,448 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days — the second highest level in the world after the Czech Republic, according to an AFP tally based on official data.

It also has one of the highest mortality rates worldwide among its population of 1.3 million people.

The healthcare system is now at stage 2 emergency and preparing to go into the highest level of stage 3, allowing hospitals that are running out of beds and staff to cut down on non-urgent treatment.

AFP



More on Coronavirus

Italy Blocks AstraZeneca Jab Pending EU-Wide Ruling

COVID-19: Spain Halts Use Of AstraZeneca Vaccine

Sierra Leone Launches Coronavirus Vaccination Campaign

Countries Should Continue AstraZeneca Rollout – WHO

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV