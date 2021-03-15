FG Distributes Cash To Poor Victims Of COVID-19, Boko Haram Insurgency In Yobe

The Federal Government has commenced the distribution of cash relief to poor and vulnerable rural women affected by the Boko Haram insurgency and the COVID-19 pandemic in Yobe State.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouk during the commencement of the programme in Damaturu, the state capital, said the grant is aimed at increasing access to financial capital for an improved economy.

According to her, Yobe State Government had earlier received over N980 million under the Federal Government conditional cash transfer programme from inception and six other local government councils are currently benefiting from the programme.

She explained that the sum of N20,000 will be disbursed to about 10,000 beneficiaries to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cash relief programme was introduced in 2020 by President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration with the aim of poverty alleviation.

The objectives of the conditional cash transfer programme include improving environmental sanitation and management; encourage household financial and asset acquisition; engage beneficiaries to attain sustainable livelihood; improve household consumption; increase in utilisation of health and nutrition services and improve school enrolment and attendance.