FIFA Council: Infantino Congratulates Pinnick, Describes Him As Experienced

FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Monday described Amaju Pinnick as an experienced football administrator following the latter’s election into the Executive Council of the world football governing body.

Infantino in a statement he signed, said Pinnick’s wealth of experience, as well as a passion for the game, will set him aside in his new job. He believes the Delta-born president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will make invaluable contributions that would see to the development of football in the world.

READ ALSO: Three Hospitalized, Others Injured In Akwa United Auto Crash

While sending his warmest greetings to the NFF boss, Infantino noted that he is looking forward to working with him.

Fifa President Gianni Infantino has congratulated NFF President @PinnickAmaju on his election into the FIFA Council. pic.twitter.com/eL4bjbWA1b — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) March 15, 2021

Pinnick was last week elected into the FIFA Executive Council. He was elected as a member of the FIFA Council during the 43rd CAF Ordinary General Assembly which was held in Rabat, the Moroccan capital on Friday.

He beat Walter Nyamilandu of Malawi to the position. He is the third Nigerian to be elected into the FIFA council. Late Etubom Orok Oyo and Amos Adamu were the other persons from the West African nation to have occupied that post.

The former Delta Football Association (DFA) Chairman’s election had elicited congratulatory messages from several public office holders including President Muhammadu Buhari.

A Dint Of Hard Work

Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, celebrated Pinnick’s election into the executive council of the highest decision-making organ in world football.

He believes that by dint of hard work, dedication, and consistency, Pinnick has proven to be an efficient football administrator.

The President added that the world has taken notice of his competency skills by electing him into the FIFA Council and as one of the Vice Presidents of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

He noted that this feat of enhanced visibility and prestige of Nigeria in the international community came on the heels of recent elections of other well-qualified and endowed Nigerians into strategic leadership positions in international organisations.