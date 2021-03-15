Troops Kill Over 41 Boko Haram Terrorists, Rescue 60 Kidnap Victims In Borno

No fewer than 41 terrorists have been killed in a fighting patrol along Gulwa and Musuri Musuri in Gamboru Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday, said the operation occurred in the early hours of today.

“At Musuri, troops encountered elements of the terrorist group and swiftly engaged them in a firefight which lasted for about 45 minutes,” the army spokesman said.

“With superior firepower, troops ultimately dominated the area after neutralizing 41 of the terrorists. They also recovered sophisticated weapons and rescued 60 elderly women and children who were in the terrorists’ captivity.”

Items recovered from the insurgents include: 12 AK47 rifles, 8 Fabric Nationale (FN) rifles, a motorcycle, 6 bicycles, mechanic tool boxes, a sewing machine, large quantity of batteries used for making of Improvise Explosive Devices and sex enhancement drugs amongst others

The Army spokesman also reiterated the commitment of the troops in ridding the entire country of the terrorists.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, has commended the troops, asking them to keep up the tempo.