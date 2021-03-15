‘Victory For Nigeria,’ Davido Congratulates Burna Boy, Wizkid On Grammy Win

Nigerian Popstar, Davido has congratulated Burna Boy and Wizkid for winning in different categories at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

Wizkid won the award for his effort in Brown Skin Girl by Beyonce, Blue Ivy, and St Jhn which is from Beyonce’s Lion King: The Gift album.

The song won Best Music Video, beating Future and Drake (Life Is Good), Harry Styles, (Adore You), Anderson Paak (Lockdown), and Woodkid (Goliath).

READ ALSO: FULL LIST: Burna Boy And Wizkid Win First-Ever Grammy Awards

Burna Boy also clinched his Grammy award after winning the ‘Best Global Music Album’ category for his album ‘Twice As Tall.’

Congratulatory messages have since been pouring in for the two singers.

Joining the train on Monday, the ‘Jowo’ crooner described the development as a victory for Nigeria as well as its people and culture.

“Whichever way you look at it, this is a victory for Nigeria for the culture and for my people! Congrats to our winners! Tule Naija! #Grammys #foreverchoke,” he wrote on Twitter.