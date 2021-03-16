Advertisement
Emanuella Wins Nickelodeon’s ‘Favorite African Social Media Star’
Popular YouTube comedy star, Emanuella Samuel, has won Nickelodeon’s Kid Choice Awards 2021 in the ‘Favorite African Social Media Star’ category.
Emanuella won the voting-based award but was in good company with fellow nominees in the same category being, Ikorodu Bois, Magician Wian Van Den Berg from South Africa, Uganda’s Ghetto Kids, Kenya’s social media sensation Elsa Majimbo, and South Africa’s Bonang Matheba.
Emanuella was first nominated for the Kids Choice Awards in 2018 alongside Davido but they lost to Ugandan singer Eddy Kenzo.
The Ikorodu Bois received tons of praise for their creativity of using everyday stuff to craftily make their videos and were invited to the world premiere of Netflix action flick ‘Extraction 2′ after they remade the first trailer.
Emmanuella, the 10-year old comedian from MarkAngel Comedy, has severally featured in well-shared comedy skits.
The Ikorodu Bois, made up of three brothers (Babatunde Sanni, 23, Muiz Sanni,16, Malik Sanni, 10; and their cousin, Fawas Aina, 13), were featured on Steve Harvey’s TV show which shined even more of a spotlight on them. They have remade many music videos and movie trailers.
The group got free equipment from Netflix last year to help them out in their shoots.
The 2021 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards recognises the biggest and most entertaining stars across the world of film, television, music, sports, video games, and social media.
See a full list of winners below:
Favorite Female Artist:
Ariana Grande
Favorite Male Artist:
Justin Bieber
Favorite Music Group:
BTS
Favorite Music Collaboration:
Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, “Stuck With You”
Favorite Song:
BTS, “Dynamite”
Favorite Global Music Star:
BTS
Favorite Kids TV Show:
Alexa & Katie
Favorite Family TV Show:
Stranger Things
Favorite Reality Show:
America’s Got Talent
Favorite Animated Series:
SpongeBob Square Pants
Favorite Female TV Star:
Millie Bobby Brown
Favorite Male TV Star:
Jace Norman
Favorite Movie:
Wonder Woman 1984
Favorite Movie Actress:
Millie Bobby Brown
Favorite Movie Actor:
Robert Downey Jr.
Favorite Animated Movie:
Soul
Favorite Voice From an Animated Movie:
Anna Kendrick
Favorite Female Social Star:
Charli D’Amelia
Favorite Male Social Star:
James Charles
Favorite Female Sports Star:
Simone Biles
Favorite Male Sports Star:
LeBron James
Favorite Video Game:
Among Us