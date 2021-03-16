Emanuella Wins Nickelodeon’s ‘Favorite African Social Media Star’

Popular YouTube comedy star, Emanuella Samuel, has won Nickelodeon’s Kid Choice Awards 2021 in the ‘Favorite African Social Media Star’ category.

Emanuella won the voting-based award but was in good company with fellow nominees in the same category being, Ikorodu Bois, Magician Wian Van Den Berg from South Africa, Uganda’s Ghetto Kids, Kenya’s social media sensation Elsa Majimbo, and South Africa’s Bonang Matheba.

Emanuella was first nominated for the Kids Choice Awards in 2018 alongside Davido but they lost to Ugandan singer Eddy Kenzo.

The Ikorodu Bois received tons of praise for their creativity of using everyday stuff to craftily make their videos and were invited to the world premiere of Netflix action flick ‘Extraction 2′ after they remade the first trailer.

Emmanuella, the 10-year old comedian from MarkAngel Comedy, has severally featured in well-shared comedy skits.

The Ikorodu Bois, made up of three brothers (Babatunde Sanni, 23, Muiz Sanni,16, Malik Sanni, 10; and their cousin, Fawas Aina, 13), were featured on Steve Harvey’s TV show which shined even more of a spotlight on them. They have remade many music videos and movie trailers.

The group got free equipment from Netflix last year to help them out in their shoots.

The 2021 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards recognises the biggest and most entertaining stars across the world of film, television, music, sports, video games, and social media.

See a full list of winners below:

Favorite Female Artist:

Ariana Grande

Favorite Male Artist:

Justin Bieber

Favorite Music Group:

BTS

Favorite Music Collaboration:

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, “Stuck With You”

Favorite Song:

BTS, “Dynamite”

Favorite Global Music Star:

BTS

Favorite Kids TV Show:

Alexa & Katie

Favorite Family TV Show:

Stranger Things

Favorite Reality Show:

America’s Got Talent

Favorite Animated Series:

SpongeBob Square Pants

Favorite Female TV Star:

Millie Bobby Brown

Favorite Male TV Star:

Jace Norman

Favorite Movie:

Wonder Woman 1984

Favorite Movie Actress:

Millie Bobby Brown

Favorite Movie Actor:

Robert Downey Jr.

Favorite Animated Movie:

Soul

Favorite Voice From an Animated Movie:

Anna Kendrick

Favorite Female Social Star:

Charli D’Amelia

Favorite Male Social Star:

James Charles

Favorite Female Sports Star:

Simone Biles

Favorite Male Sports Star:

LeBron James

Favorite Video Game:

Among Us