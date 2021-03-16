EndSARS: Lagos Panel Summons Three Directors Of Techno Oil

The Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for victims of SARS and other related matters has summoned three management staff of Techno oil.

Those summoned are the Group Managing Director, Nkechi Obi, Anthony Onyeama and Godfrey Okigbo.

The Chairman of the panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi gave approval for a subpoena summoning the three based on the request of a petitioner, Prince Ayeni Adebayo who testified before the panel today.

The Petitioner, a stock investor, had told the panel that he was unlawfully arrested and detained by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) from July 17 to Aug 10, 2015, without bail with respect to a trumped-up allegation of using a fraudulent cheque to lift 4 tankers of Automotive Gas oil (AGO) from the Kirikiri Depot of Techno oil.

He said the allegations were made by the three management staff of Techno oil to the police.

The petitioner asked the panel to summon all three to testify so that he can clear his name, and seek compensation from the police for his alleged unlawful arrest and detention.