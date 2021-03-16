Police Arrest 50 Suspects, Recover 10 Firearms, Others

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested 50 criminal suspects who are members of various notorious criminal gangs and networks across the country.

The arrests were carried out by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team and the Special Tactical Squad of the Force attached to the Operation Puff Adder II, a series of tweets from the police said.

They were outcomes of successful follow-up on cases bordering on kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry, unlawful possession of firearms, among others.

During operations that led to the arrests, 10 prohibited firearms, 2,496 AK-47 live ammunition, 10 live cartridges, and cartons of tramadol drugs worth over N3 million naira were recovered.

Other items recovered by the police included bags of weed suspected to be Indian hemp, two laptop computers, and eight mobile phones.

In one of the operations, operatives while on patrol along the Kachia-Kaduna Highway intercepted two men – Danjuma Dachung and Markus Danladi – in Kachia, Kaduna State on February 28.

They were said to be conveying 1,565 AK-47 ammunition in a Volkswagen car while investigations revealed that the suspects were members of a syndicate engaging in the supply of ammunition to bandits in their various camps and hideouts in forests in Kaduna State, from Jos.

“Further investigations led to the arrest of one Suleiman Tukur, 55yrs old and his son, Shuaibu Suleiman, 18yrs on March 9, 2021, who are relatives of a notorious gang leader who was to receive the ammunition conveyed by Danjuma Dachung and Markus Danladi.

“Two hundred and thirty-one AK-47 live ammunition were recovered by the police team at their residence in Karabi, Kaduna State,” two of the tweets said.

In his reaction, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, commended the public for their continuous support to the police and the security community.

He gave an assurance that the police would be relentless in taking the battle to criminal elements hell-bent on threatening the nation’s internal security and bringing such persons to justice.