Police Arrest Lecturer Accused Of Raping Teenage Student In Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested a lecturer, Dr Stephen Ukenna, who was accused of raping a teenage student.

Ukenna is said to be a lecturer in the Department of Business Management at the Covenant University, Ota.

The 41-year-old suspect was alleged to have raped a 17-year-old student of the school and later arrested by the police.

Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, who is the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abeokuta, the state capital

He noted that Ukenna was arrested following a complaint lodged at the Ota Area Police Command by the parents of the victim.

According to the command’s spokesman, the victim’s parents reported that their daughter called them on phone from the school to inform them about the incident.

She was said to have been invited by the lecturer to his office under the pretence that he wanted to plan a surprise birthday party for her close friend.

Oyeyemi said on getting to the lecturer’s office, Ukenna reportedly locked the office door and forcefully had sex with the student.

“Upon the report, the Area Commander in Ota, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Muyideen Obe, swiftly deployed his team to the school where the randy lecturer was promptly arrested,” he said in the statement.

During at interrogation by the police, the suspect was said to have admitted that he had carnal knowledge of the victim but was unable to give any reason for his action.

In his reaction, the Commissioner of Police in Ogun, Edward Ajogun, condemned the rape of the innocent student.

He also ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.