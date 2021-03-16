Zenith Holds 30th AGM, Declares ₦696.5bn 2020 Gross Earnings

Zenith Bank on Tuesday held its 30th Annual General Meeting at the Civic Centre in the Victoria Island area of Lagos State.

The meeting held in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic which crippled among other things, economic activities in 2020.

Despite the challenges, the bank being Nigeria’s tier-one lenders recorded a 5% increase in its gross earnings placing its result for the year ended December 31 2020 at ₦696.5 billion from ₦662.3 reported the previous year.

According to the bank’s Chairman, Jim Ovia, the result was achieved through the resilience of the brand as well as the ability of the bank to leverage the innate opportunities within the environment.

“Zenith Bank is committed to building a more sustainable and inclusive economy. As such, we have continued to integrate sustainability principles in our business operations and investment decisions in line with global best practices,” he said.