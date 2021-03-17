Advertisement

Bayern Beat Lazio To Reach Champions League Quarter-Finals

Updated March 17, 2021

Holders Bayern Munich qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday after a 2-1 home win over Lazio took them through 6-2 on aggregate.

Robert Lewandowski and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored either side of the interval as the Bavarians reached the last eight of the competition for the ninth time in their last 10 attempts.

Marco Parolo scored a late consolation for the Italians.

Details later



