Principal’s Arrest Forces Bauchi Govt To Shut School

The Bauchi State Government has shut down Government Day Secondary School Rimin Zayem in Toro Local Government Area of the state following the arrest of the school’s Principal.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Commissioner of Education, Dr. Aliyu Tilde announced: “the indefinite closure of that school until the community and the police assure the Ministry that its teachers are safe to discharge of their duties.”

A District Police Officer of Toro was said to have apprehended the principal for a disciplinary action taken by a teacher on a disobedient girl-child.

This did not go down well with the state government who said under the doctrine of the duty of care, teachers and parents are allowed by law to take disciplinary measures on their subjects.

“It is their duty of care to punish where necessary for the good upbringing of the child. What form that punishment takes depends on the society. In Nigeria we know that it includes spanking the child, among many others,” the Commissioner said.

