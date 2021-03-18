Advertisement

Europa League: Pogba Scores On Return To Send Man United To Last Eight

Updated March 18, 2021
Paul Pogba’s close-range goal was enough to send Manchester United to the quarter-final of the Europa League, handing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side a 1-2 aggregate win over old foes, AC Milan. 

United won the second leg of the game 0-1 on Thursday after the English were last week forced to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture.

The French star was introduced to the game in the 46th minute and it took about two more minutes for the former Juventus man to make an instant impact on his return from injury.

 



