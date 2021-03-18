Nigeria Records 187 New COVID-19 Cases, Nine More Deaths

Nigeria continues to see lower figures of single-day COVID-19 cases as it reports another set of infections below the 200 mark.

This is according to an early-morning tweet on Thursday by the agency saddled with the responsibility of managing disease outbreaks in the country.

A total of 187 cases were recorded on Wednesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said in its latest update on the pandemic.

It noted that the cases were reported in 18 states, while the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) confirmed no new infection.

Just like in many days, Lagos topped the list of states with new infections, reporting 42 fresh cases.

It was trailed by Taraba, Edo, Abia, and Rivers where 29, 17, 13 and 11 new cases were reported.

Others included Kaduna – 10, Katsina – nine, Oyo – nine, Kwara – seven, Plateau – seven, Ondo – five, Bayelsa – four, Cross River – four, Ogun – four, Osun – four, Akwa Ibom – three, Borno – three, and Nasarawa – three.

187 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-42

Taraba-29

Edo-17

Abia-13

Rivers-11

Kaduna-10

Katsina-9

Oyo-9

Kwara-7

Plateau-7

Ondo-5

Bayelsa-4

Cross River-4

Ogun-4

Osun-4

Akwa Ibom-3

Borno-3

Nasarawa-3 161,261 confirmed

146,395 discharged

2,027 deaths pic.twitter.com/WMn2YKZBCK — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 17, 2021

While vaccination is still at the first phase in various parts of the country, the country reported nine more fatalities from the outbreak.

This raised the nation’s death toll from 2,018 to 2,027, while 323 more infected people have recovered from the disease.

As of Thursday morning, Nigeria has confirmed 161,261 cases since the outbreak of the disease with 146,395 people discharged.